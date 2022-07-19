Third youth charged in connection with Regina homicide

A 14-year-old male is facing charges in connection with Regina’s sixth homicide of 2022.
The investigation began on June 29, when officers received report of a dead 14-year-old male in an alley, as well as an injured 32-year-old female.
The investigation led to two male youths being charged, and on Friday, June 14, another male made his first court appearance, becoming the third youth in connection with the homicide.
He has been charged with:
- First-Degree murder
- Fail to comply with a release order
- Fail to comply with condition
