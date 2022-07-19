Menu

Canada

Third youth charged in connection with Regina homicide

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 1:43 pm
Regina Police Service
A third youth, a 14 year-old male, is now charged in connection to a Regina Homicide. The males identity cannot be released in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. File / Global News

A 14-year-old male is facing charges in connection with Regina’s sixth homicide of 2022.

The investigation began on June 29, when officers received report of a dead 14-year-old male in an alley, as well as an injured 32-year-old female.

Read more: Regina police arrest two men after drug investigation, seek third

The investigation led to two male youths being charged, and on Friday, June 14, another male made his first court appearance, becoming the third youth in connection with the homicide.

Trending Stories

He has been charged with:

  • First-Degree murder
  • Fail to comply with a release order
  • Fail to comply with condition
