Saskatoon police investigation shuts down College Drive

The Saskatoon Police Service said on Twitter that they are conducting an investigation on the 1400 block of College Drive Monday afternoon.

College Drive between Clarence Avenue South and Preston Avenue North are shut down, and people are being advised to find alternate routes.

Students and staff at the University of Saskatchewan received a digital evacuation order for St. Thomas More College.

People affected are being told to take their personal belongings, not use elevators, close but do not lock doors, and to turn off electronics, including computers.

More information will be provided as the story develops.

