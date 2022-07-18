Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police investigation shuts down College Drive

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 7:14 pm
A generic photo of the exterior of Saskatoon Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Ploice Service said they shut down part of College Drive as they conduct an ivestigation. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service said on Twitter that they are conducting an investigation on the 1400 block of College Drive Monday afternoon.

College Drive between Clarence Avenue South and Preston Avenue North are shut down, and people are being advised to find alternate routes.

Students and staff at the University of Saskatchewan received a digital evacuation order for St. Thomas More College.

Read more: 3rd person charged in July 2021 Regina homicide

People affected are being told to take their personal belongings, not use elevators, close but do not lock doors, and to turn off electronics, including computers.

More information will be provided as the story develops.

