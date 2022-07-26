Watch Pope Francis’ open-air mass in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Pope Francis is in Edmonton for an open-air mass Tuesday morning.

The mass at Commonwealth Stadium begins at 10:15 a.m. MT, but those attending are asked to arrive by 8:30 a.m. The doors to the football stadium open at 7:30 a.m.

The mass is just one part of the Pope’s visit to the Edmonton area, which began Sunday when he touched down at the airport.

On Monday, the Pope joined survivors at the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta. The Pope also made a stop at Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, an Indigenous church in downtown Edmonton.

During his time in Maskwacis, Francis expressed his sorrow and asked for forgiveness for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people, which culminated in residential schools.

“I am deeply sorry,” he said.

Tickets for Tuesday morning’s mass were free and were released online in three separate blocks. Many tickets were reserved for residential/day school survivors, Elders and knowledge keepers.

After Tuesday’s mass, the Pope is scheduled to visit Lac Ste. Anne, where a large pilgrimage takes place each year.

Pope Francis’ visit to Canada will then continue on to Quebec City on July 27, where he is to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon. He is to have private meetings at La Citadelle and later deliver a public address.

The pontiff is then scheduled to travel to Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre on July 28 for a mass. Between 10,000 and 15,000 guests are anticipated to attend.

Pope Francis is scheduled to meet with Indigenous leaders from Eastern Canada on July 29 before flying to Iqaluit. Once there, the Pope will have a private meeting with residential school survivors before attending a public community event.