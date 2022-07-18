Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Samuel Montembeault to 2-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2022 4:56 pm

The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a two-year, one-way contract with goaltender Samuel Montembeault on Monday.

The 25-year-old restricted free agent compiled an 8-18-6 record in 38 games with the Canadiens in 2021-22.

Read more: Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Michael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

Montembeault also put up an .891 save percentage, a 3.77 goals-against average and one shutout — the first of his NHL career.

Claimed off waivers by Montreal last October, the six-foot-three, 199-pound native of Bécancour, Que., is heading into his sixth season as a professional.

Read more: Habs sign top pick Slafkovsky to entry level deal, add depth in free agency

The Canadiens are still awaiting word on the health of No. 1 goalie Carey Price, who was limited to just five appearances last season.

Montreal also has Jake Allen under contract.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
