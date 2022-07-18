Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Samuel Montembeault to 2-year deal

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a two-year, one-way contract with goaltender Samuel Montembeault on Monday.

The 25-year-old restricted free agent compiled an 8-18-6 record in 38 games with the Canadiens in 2021-22.

Montembeault also put up an .891 save percentage, a 3.77 goals-against average and one shutout — the first of his NHL career.

Claimed off waivers by Montreal last October, the six-foot-three, 199-pound native of Bécancour, Que., is heading into his sixth season as a professional.

The Canadiens are still awaiting word on the health of No. 1 goalie Carey Price, who was limited to just five appearances last season.

Montreal also has Jake Allen under contract.