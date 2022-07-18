Menu

Entertainment

The Weeknd sets September date for rescheduled Toronto show

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 4:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s own The Weeknd forced to cancel show in his hometown due to Rogers outage' Toronto’s own The Weeknd forced to cancel show in his hometown due to Rogers outage
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto superstar The Weeknd was forced to cancel a Friday night show in Toronto due to the Rogers service outage, to the disappointment of thousands of fans who were let down at the last minute. Ahmar Khan has more. – Jul 9, 2022

A new date has been set for The Weeknd’s Toronto show after the initial performance was cancelled due to the national Rogers outage earlier in July.

A new listing on Ticketmaster for the Blinding Light singer’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour reveals the show will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2022.

Promoter Live Nation said tickets for the original July 8 date will be honoured for the rescheduled performance.

The show is scheduled to take place at the Rogers Centre, with support from Kaytranada and Mike Dean.

Read more: The Weeknd postpones concert in Toronto as mass Rogers outage continues

The initial performance was cancelled after a nationwide Rogers outage that impacted cell and internet service across Canada. Major functions went offline, including Interact.

On July 8, when the concert was postponed, the Rogers Centre said it was “due to service outages impacting venue operations.”

The musician, born Abel Tesfaye, issued a statement at the time saying he was “crushed and heartbroken.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

