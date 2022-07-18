The Weeknd sets September date for rescheduled Toronto show

Send this page to someone via email

A new date has been set for The Weeknd’s Toronto show after the initial performance was cancelled due to the national Rogers outage earlier in July.

A new listing on Ticketmaster for the Blinding Light singer’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour reveals the show will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2022.

Promoter Live Nation said tickets for the original July 8 date will be honoured for the rescheduled performance.

The show is scheduled to take place at the Rogers Centre, with support from Kaytranada and Mike Dean.

The initial performance was cancelled after a nationwide Rogers outage that impacted cell and internet service across Canada. Major functions went offline, including Interact.

On July 8, when the concert was postponed, the Rogers Centre said it was “due to service outages impacting venue operations.”

The musician, born Abel Tesfaye, issued a statement at the time saying he was “crushed and heartbroken.”

— with files from The Canadian Press