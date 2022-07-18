Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Durham police vehicle bay ‘completely destroyed’ by fire in Clarington, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Durham Regional Police Property Bureau gutted by fire' Durham Regional Police Property Bureau gutted by fire
WATCH ABOVE: The fire broke out Sunday evening in the facility that stores Durham Police vehicles as well as vehicles from investigations, evidence and equipment. Marianne Dimain reports.

An investigation has begun after a fire at a police building in Durham Region on Sunday evening.

Durham Regional Police said they responded to an alarm at 19 Courtice Court in Clarington, Ont., at around 6:07 p.m. and saw thick, black smoke coming from the building.

A sign outside 19 Courtice Court says the building is the Durham Regional Police Service Property Bureau.

Police said the vehicle bay — which had “numerous” police vehicles inside it — was “completely destroyed by the fire.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Man, 24, rushed to hospital following head-on collision: Durham police

Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said, due to the smoke, both the building and Highway 401 were shutdown. She said Durham police’s “ride or riot” vehicle was stored in the building, as were K9 trucks.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s my understanding that some of those vehicles have been damaged by the fire,” she said.

Firefighters conducted searches of the building and concluded that no one had been injured, police said. The Ontario Fire Marshall has been contacted and police said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
durham region tagDurham Regional Police taghighway 401 tagclarington tagOntario Fire Marshall tagClarington Fire tagCourtice Court tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers