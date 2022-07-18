Durham police vehicle bay ‘completely destroyed’ by fire in Clarington, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation has begun after a fire at a police building in Durham Region on Sunday evening.

Durham Regional Police said they responded to an alarm at 19 Courtice Court in Clarington, Ont., at around 6:07 p.m. and saw thick, black smoke coming from the building.

A sign outside 19 Courtice Court says the building is the Durham Regional Police Service Property Bureau.

Police said the vehicle bay — which had “numerous” police vehicles inside it — was “completely destroyed by the fire.”

Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said, due to the smoke, both the building and Highway 401 were shutdown. She said Durham police’s “ride or riot” vehicle was stored in the building, as were K9 trucks.

“It’s my understanding that some of those vehicles have been damaged by the fire,” she said.

Firefighters conducted searches of the building and concluded that no one had been injured, police said. The Ontario Fire Marshall has been contacted and police said the investigation is ongoing.