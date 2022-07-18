Menu

Crime

N.S. man threatens family with crying baby at campground, police say

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: July 18' Global News Morning Forecast: July 18
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

A Nova Scotia man has been charged after allegedly threatening a family with a crying baby at a Halifax-area campground.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a campground on Hwy. 2 in Grand Lake at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a man from Dartmouth had threatened the family after their baby started crying at a nearby campsite.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man charged after threats to damage Halifax Regional Police Headquarters

“It certainly were serious threats that were uttered to the family for them to fear for their safety,” RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told Global News.

In a news release, police said RCMP officers “safely arrested the man, who was intoxicated.”

Peter Aaron Clarke, 47, has been charged with uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order. He was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday.

