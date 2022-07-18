N.S. man threatens family with crying baby at campground, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man has been charged after allegedly threatening a family with a crying baby at a Halifax-area campground.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a campground on Hwy. 2 in Grand Lake at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a man from Dartmouth had threatened the family after their baby started crying at a nearby campsite.

“It certainly were serious threats that were uttered to the family for them to fear for their safety,” RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told Global News.

In a news release, police said RCMP officers “safely arrested the man, who was intoxicated.”

Peter Aaron Clarke, 47, has been charged with uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order. He was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday.

