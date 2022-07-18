Bomb threat received at Lambton College: Sarnia, Ont. police

Sarnia, Ont., police say a bomb threat was received at Lambton College just before noon on Monday.
Police say those inside the college, as well as the Progressive Auto Sales Arena, have been instructed to stay in place.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
In a tweet, Lambton College said its South Building is currently in lockdown.
Few details have been released.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
