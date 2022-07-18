Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bomb threat received at Lambton College: Sarnia, Ont. police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 18, 2022 1:33 pm
Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont. View image in full screen
Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont. Lambton College / Facebook

Sarnia, Ont., police say a bomb threat was received at Lambton College just before noon on Monday.

Police say those inside the college, as well as the Progressive Auto Sales Arena, have been instructed to stay in place.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

In a tweet, Lambton College said its South Building is currently in lockdown.

Few details have been released.

Trending Stories

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagSarnia tagBomb Threat tagBomb tagSarnia Police taglambton tagLambton College tagBomb threat Lambton College Sarnia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers