Bomb threat received at Lambton College: Sarnia, Ont. police

Sarnia, Ont., police say a bomb threat was received at Lambton College just before noon on Monday.

Police say those inside the college, as well as the Progressive Auto Sales Arena, have been instructed to stay in place.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

In a tweet, Lambton College said its South Building is currently in lockdown.

Few details have been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

All further access in and out of the College is currently restricted. Administration and management are working with Sarnia Police Services to keep everyone inside the building safe. We will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues. — lambtoncollege (@LambtonCollege) July 18, 2022

