Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. ride-share driver arrested again after visiting workplace of teen: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 18, 2022 12:30 pm
Bradley William Turner, 55. View image in full screen
Bradley William Turner, 55. London police/Provided

London, Ont., police arrested a ride-share driver again over the weekend after he reportedly visited a teenager at her workplace.

Police say on June 24, five teen girls were picked up by a ride-share driver.

During the ride, the driver reportedly offered the girls money in exchange for sexual services.

Read more: London Ont. ride-share driver charged for soliciting sex from teen girls, police say

Police say the girls were dropped off, and the next day the driver contacted two of the girls via telephone, again offering money in exchange for sexual services.

Bradley William Turner, 55, of London, was charged.

On Saturday, police say the man visited the workplace of one of the teen girls from the June 24 incident.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police were called and the man was arrested.

Read more: London ride-share driver charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement, police say

Turner has been charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Police told 980 CFPL the accused appeared in court and was released.

He’s set to re-appear in court on Aug. 4.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Sawyer Bogdan

Click to play video: 'Video of man accused of sexually assaulting woman after posing as ride-share driver released by Calgary police' Video of man accused of sexually assaulting woman after posing as ride-share driver released by Calgary police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagLondon Police tagSexual Interference tagDriver tagRideshare tagBradley William Turner tagride share driver tagLondon police ride share driver sexual interference tagLondon police sexual interference tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers