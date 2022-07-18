London, Ont. ride-share driver arrested again after visiting workplace of teen: police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police arrested a ride-share driver again over the weekend after he reportedly visited a teenager at her workplace.

Police say on June 24, five teen girls were picked up by a ride-share driver.

During the ride, the driver reportedly offered the girls money in exchange for sexual services.

Police say the girls were dropped off, and the next day the driver contacted two of the girls via telephone, again offering money in exchange for sexual services.

Bradley William Turner, 55, of London, was charged.

On Saturday, police say the man visited the workplace of one of the teen girls from the June 24 incident.

Police were called and the man was arrested.

Turner has been charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Police told 980 CFPL the accused appeared in court and was released.

He’s set to re-appear in court on Aug. 4.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Sawyer Bogdan