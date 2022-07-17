Menu

Crime

4 killed, 2 injured after shooting at Indiana mall

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 9:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Biden says assault weapons ‘need to be banned,’ will work to make it happen' Biden says assault weapons ‘need to be banned,’ will work to make it happen
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday, as he applauded the Safer Communities Act that implements changes to the mental health system, school safety programs and gun safety laws, that “assault weapons need to be banned” in the U.S. “I’m not going to stop until we do it,” he said.

Four people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries, local police say.

The shooter is among the four dead.

“It appears that a good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” Jim Ison, chief of police for the Greenwood police department, said during a press briefing. He noted this individual was believed to have used a hand gun.

The Johnson County 911 centre took multiple calls reporting an active shooter in the Greenwood Park Mall around 6:05 p.m.

“This type of situation is horrible,” said Ison. “It’s rocked us to our core.”

Trending Stories

Although the investigation is still in the early stage and the shooter has not been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

He had a rifle with “several” magazines of ammunition when he entered the food court and began shooting.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, responded and remained at the scene to investigate.

The motive of the shooting has not been identified.

