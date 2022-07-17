4 killed, 2 injured after shooting at Indiana mall

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries, local police say.

The shooter is among the four dead.

“It appears that a good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” Jim Ison, chief of police for the Greenwood police department, said during a press briefing. He noted this individual was believed to have used a hand gun.

The Johnson County 911 centre took multiple calls reporting an active shooter in the Greenwood Park Mall around 6:05 p.m.

“This type of situation is horrible,” said Ison. “It’s rocked us to our core.”

Although the investigation is still in the early stage and the shooter has not been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

There are multiple casualties reference this incident. There is no known ongoing threat. Multiple agencies are assisting with clearing the mall. https://t.co/OBmm6IdYUd — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 17, 2022

He had a rifle with “several” magazines of ammunition when he entered the food court and began shooting.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, responded and remained at the scene to investigate.

The motive of the shooting has not been identified.