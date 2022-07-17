Rescue calls increase dramatically in the Okanagan during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

When pandemic restrictions hit the Okanagan, more people began exploring the outdoors and sometimes getting into trouble.

Search and Rescue teams across the region have seen a major increase in call volumes in the last two years and this year is expected to follow suit.

“Historically we’ve been averaging 50 to 60 (calls) a year, last year we had 105,” said Edward Henczel, Central Okanagan SAR manager.

The first year of the pandemic saw 89 rescue calls in the Central Okanagan.

“This year, halfway through the season we’re at 51, so I think we’re on par to tie last year’s record. I think more people are going outdoors, plain and simple,” said Henczel.

Story continues below advertisement

In Vernon, the severe wildfire season paired with the pandemic made 2021 a record-breaking year with Vernon Search and Rescue dealing with just under 100 calls.

“The call volume across the province increased after the pandemic hit,” said Coralie Nairn, Vernon SAR senior search manager.

Read more: Busy start to summer for Penticton Search and Rescue

“People in isolation are restricted from going to the gym and other activities that they were used to doing especially in Urban environments. What better way to physical distance than enjoy the outdoors.”

Whether you’re a new adventurer, or an experienced one, the main message from search and rescue teams is to be prepared for anything.

“Trip planning, let people know where you’re going, the 10 essentials, so everything from communications to extra food and water and then training. Know how to use your equipment. We do have a fair number of people that go out into the woods with all the equipment and but have no idea how to use a GPS, no idea how to use a map or a compass,” said Henczel.

Story continues below advertisement

“At least four times this year, we’ve had to haul people out of the woods because of that inexperience.”

The most common area COSAR has been called out to this year has been the Kettle Valley Railway, and Henczel says most rescues have been for tourists.

Vernon Search and Rescue responded to more calls in the Monashee’s. However, across the region, one of the deadliest places is Okanagan Lake.

Read more: Hikers rescued overnight in the Monashee hiking areas

“Okanagan Lake is apparently the deadliest lake in British Columbia, averaging about six drownings a year, we’ve had a couple already. I think the fire department and police responded to a couple as well,” said Henczel.

Both COSAR and Vernon Search and Rescue are on track to hit higher than average call numbers, especially when snowmobile season gets underway.

VSAR says last year from August to December the team responded to close to 40 calls with numbers picking up closer to the winter months.