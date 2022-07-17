Menu

Canada

Injured cyclist rescued from Kettle Valley Rail trail in B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 12:46 pm
The subject was treated for a head injury and transported to a waiting ambulance using the Gator.
The subject was treated for a head injury and transported to a waiting ambulance using the Gator. COSAR / Submitted

An injured cyclist was rescued in the Myra Canyon area Saturday evening.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said in a release that their team, along with Kelowna Fire Department members, were called out to the Myra Canyon area after receiving reports of a cyclist who had struck their head on the Kettle Valley Rail trail.

“COSARs Ebike team arrived first from the Myra Station side of the Kettle Valley Railway and did a medical assessment while the [Kelowna Fire Department] team came in from Ruth Station on their Gator,” read the COSAR release.
Story continues below advertisement

The cyclist was found and treated for a head injury and transported to a waiting ambulance using the Gator.

“COSAR would like to thank the Myra Canyon Bicycle Rental employees for their assistance,” read the COSAR release.

This was the 51st task COSAR has responded to this year and the sixth on the KVR trail.

