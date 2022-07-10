Hikers rescued overnight in the Monashee hiking areas

Some unexpected snow in July made for a challenging rescue for Vernon Search and Rescue.
VSAR located several lost hikers, overnight Saturday, after a long night of searching in one of the Monashee hiking areas.
Team members hiked through the night and managed to locate the hikers shortly after the first break of daylight. VSAR says during the task, the team hiked through several kilometres of deep slushy snow.
Once the hikers were located, search and rescue called in a helicopter to avoid a return trip of another eight hours of hiking in challenging terrain.
Vernon Search and Rescue says with the unexpected July snow in the Okanagan, the hikers were reasonably prepared.
