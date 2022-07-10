Menu

Canada

Hikers rescued overnight in the Monashee hiking areas

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 1:23 pm
Vernon Search and Rescue locate missing hikers overnight Saturday. View image in full screen
Vernon Search and Rescue locate missing hikers overnight Saturday. Vernon Search and Rescue

Some unexpected snow in July made for a challenging rescue for Vernon Search and Rescue.

VSAR located several lost hikers, overnight Saturday, after a long night of searching in one of the Monashee hiking areas.

Team members hiked through the night and managed to locate the hikers shortly after the first break of daylight. VSAR says during the task, the team hiked through several kilometres of deep slushy snow.

Read more: Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of mountain biker

Once the hikers were located, search and rescue called in a helicopter to avoid a return trip of another eight hours of hiking in challenging terrain.

Trending Stories

Vernon Search and Rescue says with the unexpected July snow in the Okanagan, the hikers were reasonably prepared.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Visitors from Vancouver rescue man in distress in Skaha Lake' Visitors from Vancouver rescue man in distress in Skaha Lake
Visitors from Vancouver rescue man in distress in Skaha Lake – Jun 19, 2022
