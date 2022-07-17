Menu

Canada

Tragic end to search for missing Vancouver Island man

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 6:34 pm
The search for Nathaniel Watters has concluded, as police say they have located his body. View image in full screen
The search for Nathaniel Watters has concluded, as police say they have located his body. Central Saanich Police Service/ Facebook

The search for a missing Vancouver Island man has come to a close, according to police.

Central Saanich Police Services said it is no longer seeking assistance in locating Nathaniel Watters.

Officials said Watters’ body has been found and his death is being investigated by Lake Cowichan RCMP and the BC Coroner Service.

Watters had not been heard from since July 8, when he was last seen at his parents’ house in the Keating area of Central Saanich, B.C.

There was a large community effort to find Watters’, as a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $24,000 to help with search efforts.

Watters’ brother, Jared Watters, said Nathaniel was deeply loved and had a “plethora of people” who deeply cared for him.

At this point, his cause of death is unknown.

Central Saanich Police Services was unavailable for an interview on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Family of Saanich missing man pleads for public’s help' Family of Saanich missing man pleads for public’s help
