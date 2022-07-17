Tragic end to search for missing Vancouver Island man

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing Vancouver Island man has come to a close, according to police.

Central Saanich Police Services said it is no longer seeking assistance in locating Nathaniel Watters.

Officials said Watters’ body has been found and his death is being investigated by Lake Cowichan RCMP and the BC Coroner Service.

Watters had not been heard from since July 8, when he was last seen at his parents’ house in the Keating area of Central Saanich, B.C.

There was a large community effort to find Watters’, as a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $24,000 to help with search efforts.

Watters’ brother, Jared Watters, said Nathaniel was deeply loved and had a “plethora of people” who deeply cared for him.

At this point, his cause of death is unknown.

Central Saanich Police Services was unavailable for an interview on Sunday.

