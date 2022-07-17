1 dead following single-vehicle collision in Bruce County: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a fatal collision in Bruce County, Ont., late Saturday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said emergency services responded to a call in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula around 11:04 p.m. on Saturday night.

Local police, fire and paramedics were on the scene of a single vehicle collision on Highway 21.

OPP said the driver of a motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene after life-saving efforts were “unsuccessful.”

The Grey Bruce OPP is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police.