Traffic

1 dead following single-vehicle collision in Bruce County: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 2:35 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after a fatal collision in Bruce County, Ont., late Saturday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said emergency services responded to a call in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula around 11:04 p.m. on Saturday night.

Local police, fire and paramedics were on the scene of a single vehicle collision on Highway 21.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving following fatal Simcoe collision: police

OPP said the driver of a motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene after life-saving efforts were “unsuccessful.”

The Grey Bruce OPP is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

