Winnipeg Jets sign forward Jansen Harkins to 2-year contract

It’s one down, two more to go on the restricted free agent front for Winnipeg Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff after signing forward Jansen Harkins to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$850,000.

1️⃣2️⃣ more Saturday nights until the Regular Season arrives‼️ pic.twitter.com/hATzEIKOgH — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 17, 2022

The new deal represents a raise of US$125,000 from the US$725,000 Harkins was paid during each of the two previous seasons. This latest contract will take the 25-year-old, Cleveland-born and Vancouver-raised forward into unrestricted free agency two summers from now.

Harkins reached career highs in NHL single-season games played, goals, assists, and points in 2021-22 with 7-6-13 in 77 games while averaging 9:29 TOI — primarily on the Jets’ third and fourth lines.

Winnipeg’s second-round pick in 2015 will be going into his sixth full professional season and has career NHL totals of 10-12-32 in 132 games.

Harkins signing leaves the Jets with 17 players under contract for the coming season, as well as forward Cole Perfetti who remains on long-term injured reserve. Including Perfetti’s salary, according to CapFriendly, Winnipeg has just under US$14.5 million of cap space remaining.

Two of those remaining roster spots will presumably be filled by restricted free agent forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mason Appleton, who have arbitration rights and remain unsigned by Winnipeg.