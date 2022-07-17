Pair injured after dirt bike collision: Norfolk OPP

Norfolk OPP say a person suffered life-threatening injuries after two dirt bikes collided head-on.
Police say around 4 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an address near Lyndoch.
One rider was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other rider suffered undetermined injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.
