Canada

Pair injured after dirt bike collision: Norfolk OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 17, 2022 10:32 am
opp cruiser
OPP cruiser. File photo

Norfolk OPP say a person suffered life-threatening injuries after two dirt bikes collided head-on.

Police say around 4 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an address near Lyndoch.

Read more: Youth suffers life-threatening injuries in dirt bike crash: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

One rider was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other rider suffered undetermined injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

