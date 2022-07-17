Pair injured after dirt bike collision: Norfolk OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk OPP say a person suffered life-threatening injuries after two dirt bikes collided head-on.

Police say around 4 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an address near Lyndoch.

One rider was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other rider suffered undetermined injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

