Hamilton Tiger-Cats rally past Ottawa Redblacks for first win of 2022

Dane Evans threw a three-yard touchdown to Tim White with 19 seconds to play, leading the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to their first victory of the season, 25-23 over the visiting Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday night.

For a moment late in the fourth quarter, it appeared the Ticats’ season opening losing streak would reach five games after Evans fumbled the football deep in Hamilton territory and Ottawa’s Laurenzo Mauldin recovered it at the one-yard line.

Redblacks QB Caleb Evans ran for a one-yard touchdown on the next play to give his team a 23-18 lead with just over seven minutes left in regulation.

But after making a key defensive stop with about a minute to go, Dane Evans completed passes to Bralon Addison and Tim White to get the Tiger-Cats into the red zone. The drive ended with the game-winning score.

Dane Evans finished the game with 342 passing yards and two touchdowns — the other to receiver Anthony Johnson who hauled in his first ever touchdown in the Canadian Football League giving Hamilton an 18-10 lead late in the first half.

Ottawa’s Caleb Evans went 18-for-30 for 203 yards, threw one touchdown and ran for two more majors. He rushed eight times for 62 yards but was also intercepted by Kameron Kelly and Alden Darby Jr.

The loss leaves the Redblacks 0-5 and last in the league.

Hamilton next plays Thursday, July 21 against the B.C. Lions (3-1) in Vancouver.

