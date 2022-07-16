Menu

Consumer

Several Crave Stevia chocolates recalled from Canadian markets over undeclared milk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2022 12:09 pm
How food recalls work
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning consumers not to eat romaine lettuce, but have not yet issued a recall. Here are some of the procedures food inspection agencies follow when deciding whether or not to recall a product – Nov 22, 2018

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for several Crave Stevia brand All Natural chocolate products because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recall covers Crave Stevia Almond All Natural Chocolate, Dark All Natural Chocolate, Mint All Natural Chocolate, Sea Salt All Natural Chocolate and Sprinkles All Natural Chocolate, which were sold in 80 and 85 gram packages.

Read more: Baked goods recalled in Canada due to possible pieces of plastic

It also includes Crave Stevia Chocolate Chips in 200 gram packages.

The recalled chocolate was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

It was also sold online.

There have been no reported reactions linked to the product.

The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
