Health

Pop-up vaccine clinics offering 4th doses at Toronto summer events

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: When is the best time to get the 4th vaccine booster shot?' COVID-19: When is the best time to get the 4th vaccine booster shot?
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s top doctor announced today that they will expand eligibility for a fourth COVID-19 booster vaccine shot as other provinces do the same. “Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations,” Dr. Kieran Moore said, adding that the expanded eligibility is a “real call to arms” to those who have an underlying illness or are more at risk. Jamie Mauracher looks at whether or not the timing of the booster shot matters, and when exactly people should be looking at getting the booster dose for maximum efficacy.

A weekend of summer events in Toronto will offer the chance for anyone over the age of 18 to receive their fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, the city’s mayor says.

In a tweet, Mayor John Tory confirmed Toronto Public Health would run five pop-up vaccine clinics at various events around the city.

The Honda Indy Toronto, returning to Exhibition Place for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, will be one location, while the Bloor West Street Festival will also host a pop-up.

Read more: List of road closures in Toronto this weekend as Honda Indy returns

There will be pop-ups at Bastille Day celebrations, the Toronto East Rotary Club Blues Festival and the Fringe Festival.

On Wednesday, Ontario’s top doctor, Kieran Moore, announced second booster shots would be available for everyone aged 18 to 59 beginning on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement came as Ontario is well into the seventh wave of COVID-19 driven by the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario expands 4th COVID vaccine doses to those aged 18 to 59 amid 7th wave

The new variant has increased in prevalence since early June and is now the dominant strain based on wastewater data, test positivity, hospitalization and ICU admissions, Moore said.

“Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations,” Moore said, adding that the expanded eligibility is a “real call to arms” to those who have an underlying illness or are more at risk.

He said those who are young and healthy and who have had their first three shots will continue to have “very good” immunity in the next several months.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcovid vaccine tagExhibition Place tagKieran Moore taghonda indy tagfourth dose tag4th Dose tagToronto Summer Events tagBa.5 Omicron subvariant tagToronto vaccine pop-up tag

