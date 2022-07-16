Menu

World

UK heatwave: Authorities to hold emergency meeting after 1st ever ‘red’ alert

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 16, 2022 9:14 am
Click to play video: 'UK braces for heat wave' UK braces for heat wave
The United Kingdom could be breaking temperature records soon due to a heat wave, according to meteorologists. Redmond Shannon explains how hot it could get, and how one part of England is using winter equipment to deal with the extreme heat.

The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever “red” warning for extreme heat early next week.

The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday when temperatures may reach 40 C for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met office said Friday. The British record is 38.7C, set in 2019.

Read more: Wildfires rage from Portugal to Croatia as much of Europe bakes in heatwave

Rail passengers and users of the London Underground are being advised not to travel on Monday and Tuesday unless it is absolutely necessary. With children and older people considered particularly vulnerable to high temperatures, schools and care homes have been urged to take steps to protect students and older residents.

“If customers do need to travel, they should check before they travel as we are expecting there to be some impact to Tube and rail services as a result of temporary speed restrictions we will need to introduce to keep everyone safe,” said Andy Lord, chief operating officer of Transport for London, which runs the capital’s transportation system.

The alert comes as scientists say climate change is increasing the likelihood of exceptional heat waves in Britain, a country unaccustomed to such temperatures.

Click to play video: 'Europe heat wave: Spain and France swelter as Portugal battles wildfires' Europe heat wave: Spain and France swelter as Portugal battles wildfires
Europe heat wave: Spain and France swelter as Portugal battles wildfires
© 2022 The Canadian Press
United Kingdom tagHeat Wave tagU.K. tagEurope Heat Wave tagemergency meeting tagUK weather tagUK heat wave tagheat wave 2022 tag

