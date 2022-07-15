Menu

World

At least 5 dead in ‘mass casualty’ vehicle pileup on highway in Montana

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 15, 2022 10:04 pm
montana View image in full screen
FILE -police lights. MR

At least five people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.

At least 20 vehicles crashed in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty incident.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service.”

Trending Stories

KTVA reports that the incident happened 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Hardin.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson told MTN News that the incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. and first responders were still arriving to the scene 90 minutes later.

Nelson and other highway patrol spokespeople did not immediately return AP’s requests for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists should expect delays in the area. Authorities are expected to be at the scene for several hours.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
