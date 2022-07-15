Rising inflation driving Kelowna residents to local food banks

Send this page to someone via email

The Central Okanagan Food Bank says in recent months customer visits have been through the roof.

“We’ve seen a massive increase over the last four months. It’s the highest numbers we’ve ever had in our history,” said Trevor Moss, CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

They’ve seen a 21 percent increase over the past few months which equates to roughly 4000 additional visits. It’s very clear that soaring food prices amid rapidly rising inflation are driving more residents to the food bank.

“We’re seeing a lot of single individuals, a lot of seniors that are coming in. People that are on fixed incomes are really struggling right now just to meet the demands of the increased rising costs,” said Moss.

Story continues below advertisement

The food bank is not alone in seeing a surge of people. Kelowna’s Salvation Army has seen a 38 percent increase in walk-ins compared to this time last year. This includes more families stopping by the centre.

“Sometimes they’re working families with moms working or even moms and dads working and they’re still not making it,” said Salvation Army pastor Mark Wagner.

“They pay the rent or whatever’s absolutely necessary and then they’re out of money. They come maybe for the very first time to us to get a little bit of extra help.”

Read more: Unemployment rates drop again in Kelowna

Usually this time of year, Moss says food banks start to see fewer donations from the public. With more people heading down to the centres, they’re starting to run a bit low.

“Things are lean right now for us in reference to the donations that are coming in reference to what we have here,” added Moss. “We’re able to still give food to people based on some of the reserves we’ve had.”

Both organizations are looking for support from the community so they can continue to serve those in need. Donations can be made by stopping by either centre.