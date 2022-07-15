Menu

Crime

17 suspensions for cannabis use, 1 for cocaine, 4 for alcohol during Chamberlain traffic check

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 7:40 pm
3500-4000 vehicles were checked between Tuesday July 12 and Thursday July 14 by Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS).
3500-4000 vehicles were checked between Tuesday July 12 and Thursday July 14 by Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS). RCMP

The RCMP is reporting checking around 3500-4000 vehicles during a two-day traffic safety initiative in Chamberlain.

Their focus was to remove unsafe vehicles as well as vehicles carrying improper recreational items from Saskatchewan roads. Police officers also identified drivers impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.

During the traffic check conducted on Tuesday and Thursday, officers issued 17 suspensions for cannabis use, one suspension for cocaine use and four suspensions for alcohol.


3500-4000 vehicles were checked between Tuesday July 12 and Thursday July 14 by Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS). RCMP

Thirty-seven vehicle inspections were issued. Four people were arrested in relation to pending warrants. Eight suspended drivers were stopped and 22 vehicles were impounded for impaired driving.

“There were a large number of drivers inexperienced in towing trailers or campers. Many drivers had someone else connect their trailer or camper to their towing vehicle and were completely unaware of how to do it themselves, regardless if it was correct or not,” Cpl. Ray Bouchard, CTSS said.

