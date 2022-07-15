Driver charged in collision that sent 12-year-old Hamilton boy to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton woman has been charged in an early Thursday evening collision that sent a 12-year-old boy to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the youth was hit while standing by a bus shelter with family member just before 6 p.m. on Highway 8 at Grays Road.

“A westbound Hyundai motor vehicle operated by a 26-year-old Hamilton male was struck by a Honda Civic motor vehicle that was making a left turn onto Grays Road,” Cst. Indy Bharaj said in a release.

“The collision sent the Hyundai onto the sidewalk and into a HSR bus shelter where it hit a 12-year-old Hamilton boy.”

The boy’s mother and two other children, a 10-year-old girl and 9-year-old female, suffered minor injuries and treated by paramedics on scene.

Hamilton Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Gray Rd and Hwy# 8. pic.twitter.com/7OdfKzDCk3 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 15, 2022

A 35-year-old Hamilton woman has been charged with failing to reasonably avoid a collision under the Highway Traffic Act.

Bharaj said additional charges may be laid, pending further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam video or any other information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

