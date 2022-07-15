Menu

Consumer

Manitoba wireless carrier Xplore Mobile to shut down at end of August

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2022 3:01 pm
Xplore Mobile Inc., which provides service to customers in Manitoba, says it will cease operations on Aug. 31. View image in full screen
Xplore Mobile Inc., which provides service to customers in Manitoba, says it will cease operations on Aug. 31. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Xplore Mobile Inc. will be shutting down at the end of August.

The wireless carrier, which provides service to customers in Manitoba, will cease operations on Aug. 31, according to a company statement.

Read more: Calls for cooperation among Canada’s top telecom companies

Xplore Mobile says it was able to get through a number of challenges including vigorous competition and the pandemic over the years, but could not overcome “the cloud of uncertainty created by regulatory delays.”

The company says Telus Corp.-owned Koodo has created an offer exclusively for Xplore Mobile customers that will soon be without a wireless provider.

Details of the lawsuit launched against Rogers

Xplore Mobile was created when BCE Inc. announced that it would acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. in 2016 for $3.9 billion.

At the time BCE Inc. was told by the Competition Bureau in 2017 that it would have to “sell assets and provide services” to New Brunswick-based rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. as a condition of the deal closing.

Read more: Rogers outage sparks calls for telecoms to collaborate in emergencies. Will it work?

To appease the federal regulator, BCE agreed to transfer a chunk of its wireless customers and wireless spectrum licences, as well as six retail stores to Xplornet, ultimately forming Xplore Mobile.

Xplornet and Xplore Mobile have been separate companies with different owners since Xplornet was acquired by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners LP in 2020.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Manitoba tagTelus tagwireless tagtelecom tagManitoba Telecom Services tagKoodo tagXplornet Communications tagXplore Mobile tag

