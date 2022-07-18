Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Heat and sunshine to return to the valley

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 2:52 pm
Mostly sunny skies stick around with just a few high thin clouds possible on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Mostly sunny skies stick around with just a few high thin clouds possible on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Monday started with clouds and rain but temperatures climbed into the upper 20s C as sunshine returned during the day.

The mercury is expected to dip down below 20 C Monday night before rebounding to the low 30s C on Tuesday under a sunny sky.

Mainly sunny conditions are expected to dominate the remainder of the week as afternoon highs continue to edge toward the low 30s C.

There is a slight chance of pop-up showers or storms on Friday, but the afternoon high will hold strong in the low 30s C.

Trending Stories

The trend of beautiful blue skies and sunshine continues under this upper ridge of high pressure into the weekend with daytime highs staying in the 30s C.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagSunshine tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagHot Weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers