Okanagan weather: Heat and sunshine to return to the valley

Send this page to someone via email

Monday started with clouds and rain but temperatures climbed into the upper 20s C as sunshine returned during the day.

The mercury is expected to dip down below 20 C Monday night before rebounding to the low 30s C on Tuesday under a sunny sky.

Mainly sunny conditions are expected to dominate the remainder of the week as afternoon highs continue to edge toward the low 30s C.

There is a slight chance of pop-up showers or storms on Friday, but the afternoon high will hold strong in the low 30s C.

The trend of beautiful blue skies and sunshine continues under this upper ridge of high pressure into the weekend with daytime highs staying in the 30s C.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement