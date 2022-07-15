Menu

Canada

Man dies crossing N.S. highway in attempt to help driver who struck a deer

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: July 15' Global News Morning Halifax: July 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man has died in a highway crash during an attempt to assist another driver after they had hit a deer.

On Thursday night, on Hwy. 102, an SUV hit a deer and the uninjured driver was able to pull over to the side of the road in Alton, Colchester Co.

RCMP say they were already on the scene and were waiting for a tow, when a pickup truck stopped on the highway in the lane going in opposite traffic. The release said “the driver exited the vehicle to see if they could help.”

As the driver walked across the northbound lane, they were hit by a passing pickup truck.

“The pedestrian, a 76-year-old man, could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” read the release.

The highway was immediately closed to all traffic, said RCMP, and a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The road has since reopened, but the investigation is ongoing.

