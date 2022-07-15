1 dead after crash on Highway 403 at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a crash early Friday on Highway 403 eastbound at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, Ont.

In a social media post, OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis said the collision happened around 4 a.m. and involved a motorcycle plus two passenger vehicles.

One person was sent to hospital and pronounced dead not long after arriving at the facility.

Highway 403 eastbound is closed at Wayne Gretzky Parkway and is expected to be closed for most of the day while investigators complete a probe of the crash site.

Earlier, OPP responded to another collision shortly before 4 a.m. on Highway 403 between Jerseyville Road and Sunnyridge Road in Brantford.

Investigators said a driver suffered life-altering injuries following the single-vehicle crash.

All eastbound lanes are closed between Highway 52 and Garden Avenue.