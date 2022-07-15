Menu

Traffic

1 dead after crash on Highway 403 at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 10:23 am
OPP say they responded to a pair of crashes on highway 403 in the Brantford-area after 4 a.m. on July 15 2022. View image in full screen
OPP say they responded to a pair of crashes on highway 403 in the Brantford-area after 4 a.m. on July 15 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

One person is dead following a crash early Friday on Highway 403 eastbound at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, Ont.

In a social media post, OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis said the collision happened around 4 a.m. and involved a motorcycle plus two passenger vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

One person was sent to hospital and pronounced dead not long after arriving at the facility.

Highway 403 eastbound is closed at Wayne Gretzky Parkway and is expected to be closed for most of the day while investigators complete a probe of the crash site.

Read more: Hamilton boy in hospital after being hit by car while waiting at bus stop

Earlier, OPP responded to another collision shortly before 4 a.m. on Highway 403 between Jerseyville Road and Sunnyridge Road in Brantford.

Investigators said a driver suffered life-altering injuries following the single-vehicle crash.

All eastbound lanes are closed between Highway 52 and Garden Avenue.

