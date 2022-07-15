Toronto-area ‘real estate fraud operation’ leads to ‘significant’ loss for victims: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto-area “real estate fraud operation” that allegedly occurred over multiple years led to a “significant” financial loss for at least 18 victims, police say.

Peel Regional Police allege in a news release Thursday that between January 2019 and June 2021, two individuals committed fraud related to real estate transactions in the millions of dollars.

Police said the incidents occurred in multiple jurisdictions.

“A common theme in these events would be for the victims to display interest in a property and provide advanced payments to the suspects, only to find out at a later date that the financial commitment was not in fact honoured as the transactions were determined to be fraudulent in nature,” the release said.

Police said 18 people suffered a “significant financial loss” and believe there may be more victims.

“Investigators believe that there may be more victims within the GTA, as the suspects have been known to operate across southern Ontario,” police said.

Police said that on Wednesday, a man and a woman from Uxbridge were arrested and charged with multiple counts of fraud, defrauding the public, uttering a forged document, breach of trust, and theft over $5,000.

Kenneth Simpson, 77, is facing 30 fraud-related charges, and Courtney Wallis-Simpson, 57, is facing 84 fraud-related charges.

They are scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Sept. 12.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of a similar incident was asked to contact police.

