Money

Footwear brand Aldo completes restructuring, emerges from creditor protection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 5:49 pm
A shop sign of ALDO, on March 28 2022 in Los Angeles CA, USA. View image in full screen
A shop sign of ALDO, on March 28 2022 in Los Angeles CA, USA. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM

Aldo Group Inc. says it has completed a restructuring process it launched in May 2020 when it filed for creditor protection amid COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

The Montreal-based footwear and fashion accessories company says it can now pay its creditors as outlined in its approved restructuring plan.

Read more: Aldo Group founder donates $25M to new McGill University business school

It says all international creditors were paid as of late last month while payments to North American creditors will be issued within the next few months.

Pandemic restrictions decimated the retail landscape in Canada and forced dozens of retailers to file for court protection or close permanently.

Aldo says the successful restructuring marks the beginning of a new chapter for the chain, which operates in more than 100 countries and celebrates its 50th year in business this year.

Read more: Le Château teams up with Suzy Shier for brick-and-mortar comeback

CEO David Bensadoun, whose father Aldo founded the chain in 1972, says the company has emerged from two years of restructuring stronger than before and focused on growth.

“It is with great relief that we put this process behind us, and with excitement that we now look ahead,” he said in a statement Thursday.

Martin Rosenthal, of the court-appointed monitor E&Y, said the company has shown great transparency and leadership throughout the restructuring process.

