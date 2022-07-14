Menu

Canada

Kingston-area public health confirms first monkeypox case

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 11:12 am
KFL&A Public Health sign. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health sign. Global News

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health says it has confirmed the first case of monkeypox within its catchment area.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that spreads through close contact with an infected individual and is usually found to be endemic in Central and Western Africa, the health unit says.

“Monkeypox virus has been circulating in the province for a few months now and we did expect it would arrive in the KFL&A region. There is no increased risk of monkeypox to KFL&A residents deriving from this case,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health.

“In general, monkeypox does not spread easily between people. KFLA residents should not be concerned going about their everyday activities in the community. We recommend that individuals are aware of symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms present,” he added.

Symptoms can include:

  • rash or blister in mouth and around genital areas
  • swollen lymph nodes
  • fever and chills
  • muscle aches
  • headaches
  • exhaustion
The health unit says monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox, though monkeypox presents with much milder symptoms and is less contagious. Symptoms can present within five to 21 days of exposure to someone who has the virus.

