Police say Hamilton man charged in July 2020 shooting death of teen girl now a fugitive

Police are seeking a man connected with the July 2020 shooting death of a teen girl in Central Hamilton.

Detectives say the 23-year-old is a fugitive facing a manslaughter charge in the death of Myah Larmond, who was shot July 15, 2020, at a residence in the area of St. Matthews Avenue near Barton Street.

Larmond was found by police in a home at around 4:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound and transported to Hamilton General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Hamilton Police are looking for a 23-year-old male fugitive, Devante Skye-Davis.

He is from the #HamOnt area and is still believed to be within Hamilton. If he is observed, police ask that members of the public call 9-1-1, do not approach.

Initially, detectives said they were looking for two men of interest who were seen by witnesses fleeing the residence down a nearby alleyway.

Devante Skye-Davis and 20-year-old Cadence Beauparlant, both of Hamilton, would later be identified and arrested by police at separate locations between 2020 and 2021.

Skye-Davis is now outstanding and faces more charges for failing to comply with a release order, according to police.

Anyone with information on Sky-Davis’ whereabouts can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.