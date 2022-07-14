Police say Hamilton man charged in July 2020 shooting death of teen girl now a fugitive

Police are seeking a man connected with the July 2020 shooting death of a teen girl in Central Hamilton.
Detectives say the 23-year-old is a fugitive facing a manslaughter charge in the death of Myah Larmond, who was shot July 15, 2020, at a residence in the area of St. Matthews Avenue near Barton Street.
Larmond was found by police in a home at around 4:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound and transported to Hamilton General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Initially, detectives said they were looking for two men of interest who were seen by witnesses fleeing the residence down a nearby alleyway.
Devante Skye-Davis and 20-year-old Cadence Beauparlant, both of Hamilton, would later be identified and arrested by police at separate locations between 2020 and 2021.
Skye-Davis is now outstanding and faces more charges for failing to comply with a release order, according to police.
Anyone with information on Sky-Davis’ whereabouts can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.
