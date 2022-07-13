Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

English Bay beach closed again due to high levels of E. coli

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 11:05 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: July 13' B.C. evening weather forecast: July 13
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the Wednesday, July 13, 2022 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Just as the summer weather heats up again, one of Vancouver’s most popular beaches has been closed to swimmers.

Vancouver Coastal Health moved Wednesday to close the beach at English Bay due to high levels of E. coli in the water.

Closures were already in effect for Locarno Beach in Point Grey, two beaches on Bowen Island and Trout Lake.

Trending Stories

Canadian recreational water quality guidelines advise potential beach closures when water testing returns a single sample that exceeds 400 E. coli per 100 ml. of water, or a five-sample average exceeding 200 E.coli per 100 ml.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: English Bay, 3 other Metro Vancouver beaches closed amid high E. coli levels

The latest sample for English Bay found 264 E. coli per 100 ml, far lower than the result of 1,785 E. coli per 100 ml that prompted the closure of the same beach on June 24.

E. coli is the same bacteria that can be found on vegetables or in beef. It is of particular concern for vulnerable populations, such as kids and seniors.

A major contributor to E. coli in the water comes from fecal matter, both human and animal.

Officials are advising the public not to swim or wade in the water until the advisory is lifted.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pollution tagWater Safety tagE.coli tagBeach tagEnglish Bay tagbeach closure tagNo-swimming tagEnglish Bay Beach tagswimming closure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers