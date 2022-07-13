English Bay beach closed again due to high levels of E. coli

Send this page to someone via email

Just as the summer weather heats up again, one of Vancouver’s most popular beaches has been closed to swimmers.



Vancouver Coastal Health moved Wednesday to close the beach at English Bay due to high levels of E. coli in the water.

Closures were already in effect for Locarno Beach in Point Grey, two beaches on Bowen Island and Trout Lake.

Canadian recreational water quality guidelines advise potential beach closures when water testing returns a single sample that exceeds 400 E. coli per 100 ml. of water, or a five-sample average exceeding 200 E.coli per 100 ml.

The latest sample for English Bay found 264 E. coli per 100 ml, far lower than the result of 1,785 E. coli per 100 ml that prompted the closure of the same beach on June 24.

E. coli is the same bacteria that can be found on vegetables or in beef. It is of particular concern for vulnerable populations, such as kids and seniors.

A major contributor to E. coli in the water comes from fecal matter, both human and animal.

Officials are advising the public not to swim or wade in the water until the advisory is lifted.