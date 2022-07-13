Hamilton police looking for public assistance in commercial theft investigation

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have stolen money from a financial institution back in May.
Investigators have released the photo of a man who apparently walked into the building at Barton and Kenilworth around 11:30pm on May 22nd, and took a quantity of currency.
He’s described as a white male with a medium-to-heavy build, and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a blue and orange logo on the front, with a large white one on the back
If you remember seeing someone who matched that description that evening, or have information that could help identify the suspect , you’re asked to contact Hamilton Police Det. Const. Boris Iveljic at 905-540-6327.
