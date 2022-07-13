SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2022 12:41 pm

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo.

Montoyo will be replaced by bench coach John Schneider as interim manager for the rest of the season. Triple-A manager Casey Candaele has been appointed Toronto’s interim bench coach.

The Blue Jays made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Montoyo earned a 236-236 record over four seasons as Toronto’s manager.

The Blue Jays have a 46-42 record this season and currently hold the third and final wild card spot in the American League.

However, they have lost eight of their past 10 games including a disappointing four-game sweep in Seattle.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
