Simone Biles mistaken for child, offered colouring book on recent flight

In a hilarious-yet-likely-frustrating case of mistaken identity, seven-time Olympic medallist Simone Biles was recently offered a colouring book on a flight after a flight attendant mistook her for a child.

The 25-year-old athlete posted about the experience on her Instagram story with an incredulous look on her face.

“Not the flight attendant trying to give me a colouring book when I board….. I said ‘no I’m good I’m 25,'” she wrote.

Though Biles only stands at around 1.42 metres, or four feet eight inches tall, she is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

On Thursday, the star athlete was invited to the White House and was bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the U.S.

It’s possible that Biles was flying out of Washington D.C. when the colouring book mix-up happened.

President Joe Biden introduced Biles at the award ceremony by saying, “Today, she adds to her medal count.”

With 32 Olympic and World Championship medals to her name, Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.

According to a White House press release, the athlete was honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom not just for her contributions in the world of sports, but also for her advocacy of “athletes’ mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault.”

After the debacle at boarding, another flight attendant offered Biles something a bit more age-appropriate.

“The other flight attendant gave me a mimosa so we’re in the clear,” Biles said, as reported by Fox 5 and The Independent.

YouTuber Matt Bernstein found the incident as shocking as Biles, tweeting, “I’m crying at the thought of a flight attendant giving Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, a colouring book because she is 4’8″.”

Far from the days of needing a colouring book to occupy her time, Biles recently announced her engagement to NFL player Jonathan Owens.

The pair announced their impending nuptials on Instagram, the day after Valentine’s Day.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote alongside a gallery of photos from Owens’ proposal. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”