Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Noise complaint leads to assault, arrest in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 12:47 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man for an assault on July 12. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing an assault charge after an incident Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the area of George and Lansdowne streets.

Read more: OPP canine unit locates suspect in assault case in Peterborough County

Police were informed that two residents became involved in an altercation over noise. It resulted in a man kicking and scratching the other before leaving the residence.

Trending Stories

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away.

A 67-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 2.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes' Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes
Peterborough region sees increase in violent crimes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagNoise Complaint tagPeterborough News tagnoisy neighbour tagneighbours fight tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers