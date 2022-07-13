Noise complaint leads to assault, arrest in Peterborough: police

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing an assault charge after an incident Tuesday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the area of George and Lansdowne streets.
Police were informed that two residents became involved in an altercation over noise. It resulted in a man kicking and scratching the other before leaving the residence.
Officers located the suspect a few blocks away.
A 67-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault.
The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 2.
