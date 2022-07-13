Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia police asking for information in disappearance of Jessie Morrissey

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 11:47 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: July 13' Global News Morning Halifax: July 13
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia police are asking for any information that may lead to finding out more about the disappearance of Jessie Morrissey, who was last seen five months ago.

Police said Morrissey was last seen near snowmobile trail 104 in Leamington, located just south of Amherst, on Feb. 13, around 9:30 p.m.

He was reported missing the next day, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Jessie Morrissey went missing five months ago in Nova Scotia.
Jessie Morrissey went missing five months ago in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia RCMP

Sgt. Craig Learning from Cumberland County District RCMP said in a release on Wednesday that police have collected some valuable information and evidence — but there are still many gaps.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We’re convinced there are people who have information critical to closing those gaps and advancing the investigation,” said Learning.

“Our plea is for individuals who may have new information or who know something more than what they have already told us to come forward.”

According to RCMP, there were multiple days of ground and air searches with the help from local search and rescue teams, police dog services and air services.

Police said they have interviewed more than 40 people in this investigation, and executed record access orders and search warrants to help collect evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the investigative team at 902-667-3859, or call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

