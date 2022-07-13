Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 13

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 10:56 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, July 13' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, July 13
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, July 13.

Eastview Walk Against Hate, California Closets in Décor and Design and Skydive Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Taking a stand against hate and racism in Eastview

People in Saskatoon’s Eastview neighbourhood say they are coming together to take a stand against hate.

Eastview Walk (and Chalk) against Hate organizer Laurel Lindgren says the walk was launched last year in response to a violent incident in the neighbourhood against Muhammad Kashif.

She has details on how people can get involved in this year’s walk on July 19.

Click to play video: 'Taking a stand against hate and racism in Saskatoon’s Eastview neighbourhood' Taking a stand against hate and racism in Saskatoon’s Eastview neighbourhood
Taking a stand against hate and racism in Saskatoon’s Eastview neighbourhood

Utilizing space with California Closets: Décor and Design

From small spaces to walk-ins, closets can be transformed to best utilize available space.

Story continues below advertisement

Tamara Bowman from Metric Design explains their partnership with California Closets and some features of transformed closets.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Utilizing space with California Closets: Décor and Design' Utilizing space with California Closets: Décor and Design
Utilizing space with California Closets: Décor and Design

The thrill of skydiving in Experience Saskatoon

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to view Saskatoon while skydiving?

From tandem to solo jumps, Skydive Saskatoon offers options for everyone from beginners to experts.

Learn more about skydiving from Albert Boucher in Experience Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'The thrill of skydiving in Experience Saskatoon' The thrill of skydiving in Experience Saskatoon
The thrill of skydiving in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 13

Heat warnings continue and there is a risk of thunderstorms.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 13' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 13
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 13
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Racism tagDecor and Design tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagMetric Design tagExperience Saskatoon tagEastview tagCalifornia Closets tagEastview Walk Against Hate tagSkydive Saskatoon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers