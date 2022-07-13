Morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 13

Send this page to someone via email

Eastview Walk Against Hate, California Closets in Décor and Design and Skydive Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Taking a stand against hate and racism in Eastview

People in Saskatoon’s Eastview neighbourhood say they are coming together to take a stand against hate.

Eastview Walk (and Chalk) against Hate organizer Laurel Lindgren says the walk was launched last year in response to a violent incident in the neighbourhood against Muhammad Kashif.

She has details on how people can get involved in this year’s walk on July 19.

Utilizing space with California Closets: Décor and Design

From small spaces to walk-ins, closets can be transformed to best utilize available space.

Tamara Bowman from Metric Design explains their partnership with California Closets and some features of transformed closets.

The thrill of skydiving in Experience Saskatoon

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to view Saskatoon while skydiving?

From tandem to solo jumps, Skydive Saskatoon offers options for everyone from beginners to experts.

Learn more about skydiving from Albert Boucher in Experience Saskatoon.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 13

Heat warnings continue and there is a risk of thunderstorms.

