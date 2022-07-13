Suspects sought after fire at Oshawa boxing gym causes $100K in damage

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify suspects wanted in connection with an arson investigation in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said on Jan. 12, just before 9 p.m., officers received a report of a fire at Speak Easy Boxing and Training Academy located on Bloor Street West.

Police said the fire was “quickly extinguished and contained” by firefighters.

Officers said the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was notified and launched a “parallel investigation.”

According to police, investigators believe the incident was an arson “based on evidence from the scene.”

“The damage sustained to the building in estimated to be in excess of $100,000,” police said in a news release.

Officers believe at least two suspects were at the scene, and were associated with a black Mercedes Sprinter Van.

“The van is a 2019-2021 model year and possibly a diesel model,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Investigators @DRPSCEDiv continue to look for suspects from an arson investigation at the Speak Easy Boxing and Training Academy in Oshawa at the beginning of this year. Suspect vehicle attachedhttps://t.co/5Aq0CDEyhK pic.twitter.com/jzNZXJkn09 — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 13, 2022