Economy

Edmonton, Calgary bring in $10K over national average in household income: Stats Can

By Mickey Djuric The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2022 12:55 pm
A person walks by a row of houses in on Tuesday July 12, 2022. Multigenerations living under one roof is becoming increasingly common, Statistics Canada's latest tranche of census data revealed Wednesday. View image in full screen
A person walks by a row of houses in on Tuesday July 12, 2022. Multigenerations living under one roof is becoming increasingly common, Statistics Canada's latest tranche of census data revealed Wednesday. Cole Burston, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Anca Dan built a successful career working administrative jobs in the oil and gas industry for more than two decades, but in recent years she has shifted her focus toward her own startup company — a lifestyle app for single parents.

After oil prices crashed in 2015 — and then swung up and down amid volatile global demand and shifting environmental regulations — Dan says technology has become a more sustainable industry than oil and gas and a better way to ensure she can leave a legacy for her two sons.

“If you’re not into tech, you’re kind of a dinosaur,” said Dan, a single parent who moved to Canada from Romania in 1984.

“And Calgary is a good place to foster this kind of innovation.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta research team gets funding to work on preventing falls' Alberta research team gets funding to work on preventing falls
Alberta research team gets funding to work on preventing falls

Data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada suggests the same. It shows Calgary households lead the country in highest after-tax income despite a $5,000 decline since the last census.

The decline, also seen in Edmonton, were a result of the urban centres taking a hit from low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, said a spokesperson for Statistics Canada.

“Oil prices were at record lows (in the spring of 2020) ? and that tends to have far-reaching effects on the economies of the province, and not just the resource sector,” said Andre Bernard, chief of the centre for income and socioeconomic well-being at Statistics Canada.

Despite the decline, those living in Edmonton and Calgary continue to bring home some of the highest wages in Canada, taking in over $10,000 more than the average Canadian household.

Trending Stories

In Edmonton, the average household income people made after taxes was $84,000 in 2020, down from $87,000 in 2015. Meanwhile in Calgary, average household income after-tax was $87,000 in 2020 down from $92,000 in 2015. This is higher than Canada’s median after-tax household income of $73,000.

Click to play video: '85% stressed their income won’t keep up with inflation: Ipsos poll' 85% stressed their income won’t keep up with inflation: Ipsos poll
85% stressed their income won’t keep up with inflation: Ipsos poll – Jun 22, 2022

Alberta has historically attracted mostly working-age people and young immigrant families looking for affordable living, said Jenny Godley, associate professor in the department of sociology at the University of Calgary.

She said while places like Alberta’s oil boomtown, Fort McMurray, still offer people lucrative opportunities through natural resources, the economy across the Prairies has become more diversified over recent years.

People are reconsidering how they want to spend the next 20 years of their career, and for some, like Dan, that means leaving the oil and gas industry behind — even as oil prices surge once again — in exchange for more stability.

“Something that’s happening is that a lot of jobs are opening up in other sectors,” Godley said.

“We hear almost every week about a new company setting up that’s in the tech sector, and clean energy as well. There’s a lot of appetite now for branching out from the oil and gas industry.”

Click to play video: 'Freeland discusses Canada’s $8.9-billion plan to tackle inflation through childcare, low-income support' Freeland discusses Canada’s $8.9-billion plan to tackle inflation through childcare, low-income support
Freeland discusses Canada’s $8.9-billion plan to tackle inflation through childcare, low-income support – Jun 16, 2022

Higher wages and diverse industries are what drew 33-year-old Michael Malinowski to Calgary, where he works as a geotechnical engineer, from a small town in southeastern Saskatchewan.

“There’s more of that dog-eat-dog mentality (in Alberta). I feel like here everybody is chasing that extra dollar or two per hour,” Malinowski said.

Like Dan, who wants to leave something for her children, Malinowski said his priority is building for his future. Whether that’s in Calgary or back in Saskatchewan, Malinowski said it will depend on which economy best supports his plan to live affordably.

“In Alberta, taxes are cheaper and income is higher. That’s potential to save more money.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
