Calgary police investigating series of locker room thefts

Calgary police are looking for help identifying an individual they believe was involved in a series of locker room thefts throughout the city.

At around 5 p.m. on June 18, an unknown man allegedly broke into a locker in the men’s changeroom at the MNP Community and Sport Centre at 2225 Macleod Tr. Investigators believe the man took items from a locker before leaving the recreation centre that Saturday evening.

Police believe the same suspect was involved in several other locker thefts going back to the beginning June at facilities including Mount Royal University as well as YMCA and Fit4Less locations.

The suspect is described as being about five-foot-10 with a slim build. He has dark hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, white shirt, black jacket and black pants.

An undated photo of a man Calgary police believe is responsible for a series of locker room thefts in June.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

The Calgary Police Service said Calgarians should remember to be vigilant when using recreation facilities and to report suspicious behaviour to staff or police.