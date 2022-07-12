Quebec man charged in connection with Wasaga Beach abduction: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old Quebec man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with an abduction investigation in Wasaga Beach.

Ontario Provincial Police have been searching for 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri since January 12, after she was abducted by three men dressed in police gear from a home in Wasaga Beach.

Police said the suspects fled in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX SUV.

In April, two men were charged in connection with the alleged “violent assault and attempted abduction” of Hajtamiri at her home in Richmond Hill, which took place in December of 2021.

On Tuesday, officers said after “further investigation,” 35-year-old Mohammad Lilo from Brossard, Quebec has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with the incident in Wasaga Beach.

Police said he has also been charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in connection with the attack in Richmond Hill.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim has yet to be located.

Police say Hajtamiri is five-feet-three-inches, with a slim build and black hair that was cut to a short length before she was abducted.

Officer said Hajtamiri emigrated to Canada from Iran less than four years ago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the designated tip line at 1-833-728-3415, or Crime Stoppers.