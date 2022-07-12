Two Guelph, Ont. youths face charges in connection with late-night stabbing near school

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they have arrested two youths and recovered two knives following a stabbing late Monday night in the area of Willow Road Public School.

Officers arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m. and reportedly found a 16-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds.

Police say two groups of teenagers were involved in an argument that eventually turned physical.

READ MORE: Police investigate reports of massive brawl between teens in Kitchener on Monday

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital for urgent care and is currently in stable condition.

Police say two youths faces multiple charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Advertisement