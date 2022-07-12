Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two Guelph, Ont. youths face charges in connection with late-night stabbing near school

Investigators say a 16-year-old is in stable condition in hospital.
By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 12, 2022 3:31 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they have arrested two youths and recovered two knives following a stabbing late Monday night in the area of Willow Road Public School.

Officers arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m. and reportedly found a 16-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds.

Police say two groups of teenagers were involved in an argument that eventually turned physical.

READ MORE: Police investigate reports of massive brawl between teens in Kitchener on Monday

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital for urgent care and is currently in stable condition.

Police say two youths faces multiple charges including aggravated assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Click to play video: 'New concerns about a rise in teen violence' New concerns about a rise in teen violence
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagGuelph tagStabbing tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagYouth tagGuelph crime tagWeapons tagKnives tagyouth violence tagteen violence tagGuelph stabbing tagschoolyard stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers