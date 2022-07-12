Two officers assaulted by 25-year-old man, say police in Prince Albert, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man from Montreal Lake, Sask., appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court Monday, after assaulting two police officers Saturday.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on July 9, police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of River Street East.

A resident had reported suspicious activity involving a man kicking a vehicle before entering a nearby residence.

When police arrived and placed the suspect under arrest, the man tried to grab an officer’s weapon before he was taken into custody with the help of a nearby resident.

There were no injuries to the police officers or the man arrested.

Kane Charles faces charges for assaulting two police officers, attempting to disarm one of them, resisting arrest, causing mischief, damage to a vehicle, and breach of his court-ordered probation.

Charles made his first court appearance Monday.

