Police seek witnesses to hate incident between drivers on Hamilton’s east side

Hamilton police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed a hate incident between a pair of motorists on the city’s east side that was shared in a social media post Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe the occurrence was near Main Street East and Ottawa Street North. It involves a man “aggressively” approaching occupants of another vehicle while in traffic.

“He accuses the driver of cutting him off and makes a derogatory slur towards the unknown couple as he moves back towards his vehicle,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

As of Tuesday morning, the incident had not been reported to authorities.

The reddit post revealed the man who shouted the slur was driving a grey Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.