Canada

Police seek witnesses to hate incident between drivers on Hamilton’s east side

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 12:07 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a hate incident took place between two drivers July 11, 2022 believed to have happened near Main Street East and Ottawa St N. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a hate incident took place between two drivers July 11, 2022 believed to have happened near Main Street East and Ottawa St N.

Hamilton police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed a hate incident between a pair of motorists on the city’s east side that was shared in a social media post Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe the occurrence was near Main Street East and Ottawa Street North.  It involves a man “aggressively” approaching occupants of another vehicle while in traffic.

“He accuses the driver of cutting him off and makes a derogatory slur towards the unknown couple as he moves back towards his vehicle,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

As of Tuesday morning, the incident had not been reported to authorities.

The reddit post revealed the man who shouted the slur was driving a grey Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

