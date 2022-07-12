Police seek witnesses to hate incident between drivers on Hamilton’s east side

Hamilton police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed a hate incident between a pair of motorists on the city’s east side that was shared in a social media post Monday afternoon.
Investigators believe the occurrence was near Main Street East and Ottawa Street North. It involves a man “aggressively” approaching occupants of another vehicle while in traffic.
“He accuses the driver of cutting him off and makes a derogatory slur towards the unknown couple as he moves back towards his vehicle,” a police spokesperson said in a release.
As of Tuesday morning, the incident had not been reported to authorities.
The reddit post revealed the man who shouted the slur was driving a grey Nissan Sentra.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
