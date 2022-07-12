ATV collision sends two youths to hospital in Middlesex Centre

Two youths were sent to hospital after an all terrain vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre on Saturday.
At 7:50 p.m., OPP arrived at an address on Miller Road for the report of a single-vehicle crash involving an off-road vehicle.
Police said a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were operating an ATV when it struck a tree on the property.
Both individuals were sent to hospital and police say the 17-year-old sustained serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
