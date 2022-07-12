Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ATV collision sends two youths to hospital in Middlesex Centre

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 7:44 am
opp patch View image in full screen
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a single Al-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision sent two youths to hospital on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Two youths were sent to hospital after an all terrain vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre on Saturday.

At 7:50 p.m., OPP arrived at an address on Miller Road for the report of a single-vehicle crash involving an off-road vehicle.

Read more: London, Ont. police officer charged with assault following on-duty incident

Police said a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were operating an ATV when it struck a tree on the property.

Trending Stories

Both individuals were sent to hospital and police say the 17-year-old sustained serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagInvestigation tagHospital tagATV tagSerious Injuries tagMiddlesex Centre tagyouths tagAl-Terrain Vehicle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers