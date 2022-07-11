Street Machine Weekend drives into Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Classic cars. Burnouts. A need for speed. The 2022 Street Machine Weekend was anything but boring.

Several thousand people attended the Street Wheelers Car Club events to watch drivers test the limits of their souped-up vehicles at the 100-Foot Dash and get a close-up look during Sunday’s Show N’ Shine.

Lawrence Vossler, a Show N’ Shine participant, has been showing off his 1962 Ford Fairlane 500 — his original car from when he was 18 years old — at the Show N’ Shine for nearly a decade.

“These Street Machine Weekends are awesome,” said Lawrence. “They’re probably one of the best car shows around.”

One car in particular got a lot of attention this year — a replica of the Ecto 1-a from the Ghostbusters franchise.

“All the lights work, and yes, it does have the siren. That’s what everybody asks,” said Ryan Alter, car restoration hobbyist.

Alter and his partner Shelley Simmons made the trip up from Montana for their Street Machine Show N’ Shine entry.

He bought the car from a Texas auction a few years ago and immediately started customizing it to a Ghostbusters theme. And this isn’t the first movie car they’ve built.

“We have a Delorean time machine that we had up here last year and we have a racecar with blue fur on it that makes it look like Sully from Monsters Inc.,” said Alter.

"Everybody asks why we do this. It's for the smiles."

Simmons said this is a newer experience for her, but the reactions she and Alter get are priceless.

“I love how happy the cars make people,” said Simmons. “Watching them as we drive down the road, slow down, pace us, take all the videos and pictures, it’s pretty amazing.

“The smiles per gallon is the best way to describe it.”

Alex Dewar, president of Street Wheelers Car Club, said they’re already planning for the 45th anniversary next year with this year’s success.

“Forty-five is going to be a big year; I’m hoping we can do more of the same,” said Dewar. “If we have a lot more of our great, fantastic sponsors to push this for next year, then I hope everything goes well. I’m hoping it will be a good year next year too.”

Lethbridge police said it issued 115 traffic safety act tickets related to the three-day event.

Most were for stunting and equipment violations.

Three criminal code charges were laid, eight warrants executed and one roadside caution for drinking and driving.

Police say overall, the large majority of participants were respectful and law-abiding.