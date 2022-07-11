Two men badly hurt in Surrey motorcycle crash; police watchdog called in

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after two men were hospitalized with serious injuries in a collision in Surrey, B.C.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Surrey RCMP received a complaint that three men who had been drinking were about to leave a business on motorcycles.

An officer later spotted two motorcycles believed to be related to the case travelling north on 188 Street and tried but failed to pull them over, according to a Monday news release.

Shortly afterward, another officer discovered a crash in the 6400-block of Fraser Highway involving two motorcycles. The drivers were on the ground and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In its own news release, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said it has notified of the incident and will determine whether police actions — or inactions — contributed to their injuries.

The Surrey RCMP said declined to comment while the case is under investigation.

