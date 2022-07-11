Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two men badly hurt in Surrey motorcycle crash; police watchdog called in

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 4:06 pm
A member of the Surrey RCMP searchers for speeders at Highway 10 and Panorama Drive in Surrey, B.C. on Thurs. June 2, 2022. View image in full screen
A member of the Surrey RCMP searches for speeders at Highway 10 and Panorama Drive in Surrey, B.C., on June 2, 2022. Global News

British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after two men were hospitalized with serious injuries in a collision in Surrey, B.C.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Surrey RCMP received a complaint that three men who had been drinking were about to leave a business on motorcycles.

An officer later spotted two motorcycles believed to be related to the case travelling north on 188 Street and tried but failed to pull them over, according to a Monday news release.

Read more: Man gets 15 months in jail for dangerous driving crash that killed B.C. mother of 4

Shortly afterward, another officer discovered a crash in the 6400-block of Fraser Highway involving two motorcycles. The drivers were on the ground and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

In its own news release, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said it has notified of the incident and will determine whether police actions — or inactions — contributed to their injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The Surrey RCMP said declined to comment while the case is under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Jury finds Richmond RCMP officer Andrew Seangio guilty of sex crimes' Jury finds Richmond RCMP officer Andrew Seangio guilty of sex crimes
Jury finds Richmond RCMP officer Andrew Seangio guilty of sex crimes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagImpaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagSurrey RCMP tagBC RCMP tagIIO tagPolice Watchdog tagIndependent Investigations Office tagIIO BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers